Troy Usleton
Funeral services for Troy Usleton, 79, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Livingston and Pastor Aaron Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Mr. Usleton was born May 25, 1940 in Terrell, Texas, the son of the late Tammie L. (Westlake) and Ovie E. Usleton. He died Friday, August 30, 2019 in a Lufkin hospice facility.
Mr. Usleton graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas in 1958 and then attended Jacksonville College, where he played basketball on a scholarship. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Music from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Mr. Usleton was a bi-vocational Pastor for more than 42 years that included 15 various pastorates, the last one being the Interim Pastor at Forest Branch Baptist Church. He was a member of Keltys First Baptist Church. The other part of Mr. Usleton’s bi-vocational career included a wide variety of sales opportunities, especially in the grocery business.
Mr. Usleton was known as “Paw Paw” by his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. He had lived in Lufkin since 1982.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Usleton of Lufkin; sons, John Usleton and wife Laura, and David Usleton, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Kaleb Usleton and fiancée Katelyn Boles, Kaylee Washburn, Maeli Usleton, Brooke Washburn, and Titus Usleton, all of Lufkin; brother, Jesse Ray Usleton of Tuckerville, Georgia; close family friend, Paula Usleton; special nieces, Kathy Usleton Duncan and Tammie Dee Lightfoot, as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Lynn Usleton; and parents-in-law, Grady C., Sr., and Doris (Rickman) Nutt.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Arnold, Chris Hawthorne, Kevin Gee, Jason Curry, Robert Adams, Cam Nutt, and Paul Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are the Men of the Senior Saints Sunday School Class, and Tiki Farris.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904, or to the Keltys First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 3043, Lufkin, Texas 75903.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
