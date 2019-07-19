Allen Ray Repp
Funeral services for Allen Ray Repp, 74, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Elwyn M. Gipson Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Repp passed away on July 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 14, 1945 to the late Georgia and Ben Repp. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Repp of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Danny Phillips of Beaumont; son and daughter-in-law, John Repp and Misty of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Alyssa Starkie, Chelsey Starkie, Mason Phillips and Madison Phillips; step sons, Ken Smith, Roy Smith, and Brandon Barnhart; step-grandchildren, Zack Smith, Nick Smith, and Kendra Smith; 9 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, John Gary Repp and Cathy; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Jerry Forest; sisters, Judy Repp and Gayle Repp; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Mr. Repp is preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Ben Repp.
Services are in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
