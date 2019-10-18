The Blessed Life of Reginald Eugene Shankle, Jr.

Service will be at Harmony Hill Baptist Church 2708 S. Chestnut St.

Visitation will be at Colonial Mortuary on Friday October 18,2019 from 6 till 8 p.m., at Colonial Mortuary

Date: October 19,2019

Time: 11:00 a.m.,

Date of Birth: July 28,1986

Place of Birth: Lufkin, Tx

Graduated : Lufkin High School Class of 2004

College : Tyler Junior College

Resided: Tyler,Texas

Employment: Bealls, Tyler lSD, Suddenlink,Trane,Quailty Inn,Marriott,and The Boys and Girts Club Served as a musician at various churches throughout East Texas

Mother: Sonya Hadnot Shankle

Father: Reginald (Stephaine) Shankle,Sr.

Son: Raicyn Shankle

Sisters: JoShe’ Johnson, LaDondra Cole, Ambriel Shankle

Brothers: Brent, Darius, and Daniel Shankle

Aunts: Pamela Ross, Delphina(Tommy) Maxie

Uncles: Joe Jr. (Lecha) Hadnot, Jackie(Rose) Hadnot, Buford Hadnot, Joe Nathan Hadnot, Leroy Shankle, Jr, Roy (Rhonda) Shankle, Robert Shankle

Grandparents: Clarence Ross, Effie Ross,Bishop Leroy and Verdia Shankle

Preceded in death by Grandmother- LaNell Holman; Great Gradparents, Joe Lee Hadnot,and Odessa Hadnot and Herod and Wilda Bennett; Aunt, Rosiland Murphy;Uncle,Robert and Paul Hadnot and cousin,Denita Hadnot

Tags