The Blessed Life of Reginald Eugene Shankle, Jr.
Service will be at Harmony Hill Baptist Church 2708 S. Chestnut St.
Visitation will be at Colonial Mortuary on Friday October 18,2019 from 6 till 8 p.m., at Colonial Mortuary
Date: October 19,2019
Time: 11:00 a.m.,
Date of Birth: July 28,1986
Place of Birth: Lufkin, Tx
Graduated : Lufkin High School Class of 2004
College : Tyler Junior College
Resided: Tyler,Texas
Employment: Bealls, Tyler lSD, Suddenlink,Trane,Quailty Inn,Marriott,and The Boys and Girts Club Served as a musician at various churches throughout East Texas
Mother: Sonya Hadnot Shankle
Father: Reginald (Stephaine) Shankle,Sr.
Son: Raicyn Shankle
Sisters: JoShe’ Johnson, LaDondra Cole, Ambriel Shankle
Brothers: Brent, Darius, and Daniel Shankle
Aunts: Pamela Ross, Delphina(Tommy) Maxie
Uncles: Joe Jr. (Lecha) Hadnot, Jackie(Rose) Hadnot, Buford Hadnot, Joe Nathan Hadnot, Leroy Shankle, Jr, Roy (Rhonda) Shankle, Robert Shankle
Grandparents: Clarence Ross, Effie Ross,Bishop Leroy and Verdia Shankle
Preceded in death by Grandmother- LaNell Holman; Great Gradparents, Joe Lee Hadnot,and Odessa Hadnot and Herod and Wilda Bennett; Aunt, Rosiland Murphy;Uncle,Robert and Paul Hadnot and cousin,Denita Hadnot
