Funeral services for Gayle (Graham) Whitworth, 73, of Diboll, will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. D.R. McNaughton officiating. Interment will follow at Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll.
Gayle joined our Father on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born November 13, 1945 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Barto Graham and Irene (Ford) Graham. She married the love of her life, Melvin James Whitworth on April 4, 1969. They made their home in Diboll, Texas and together raised three children.
Gayle had a heart as big as Texas and her love knew no bounds. She welcomed everyone and some of those affectionately call her Mama Gayle. Cooking was one of the many ways she showed her love. One of the most requested items for her to make were fried pies. Melvin believed in her cooking so much that he entered her recipes into pie contests more than once.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Danielle Whitworth of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, James and Paula Whitworth of Sheridan, WY; son and daughter-in-law, Melvin Cody and Cheri Whitworth of Huntington; grandson and wife, Ryan and Megan Whitworth of Lufkin; grandson and fiancé, Dustin Ramsey and Kate Jones of Hudson; grandson, Kaelan Whitworth of Diboll; grandson, Jay Whitworth of Sheridan, WY; granddaughter, Jameson Cross of Huntington; granddaughter, Maggie Cross of Huntington; great-granddaughter, Hazel Whitworth of Lufkin; sister, Susie Conner of Bullard, TX; sister, Glenda Foster of Hudson; brother, Bobby Graham of Lufkin; brother, Billy Graham of Huntington; and best friend, Georgann Nash of Diboll.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 40 years, Melvin Whitworth; and siblings, Donny Graham, Paul Graham, B.G. Graham, and Patsy Gossett.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Whitworth, Kaelan Whitworth, Jay Whitworth, Dustin Ramsey, Dwayne Stanford, and Paul Hart.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening, October 17, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
