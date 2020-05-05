Funeral services for Helen “Ruthie” Cheshire, 78, of Diboll will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Eastview United Pentecostal Church with Pastor David Hunt and Reverend Leon Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Cheshire was born October 18, 1941 in Diboll, Texas to the late Mildred Sue (Grimes) and Homer Garrison Wilkins, and died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence.
Ruthie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. “Cheshire’s” calling in life was as a Professional Educator and Principal for 36 years at Diboll Independent School District. Ruthie was very patriotic and loyal to her country. She initiated and formed the Temple Elementary Veterans Day Program and the Temple Elementary Campus Olympics, which has been celebrated for 31 years now. Ruthie created curriculum for the Texas Bible College and was a teacher there as well. She was a faithful servant for Jesus, having been a member of Eastview United Pentecostal Church for over 47 years and taught Sunday School. She loved cooking for her grandchildren and family. Their favorites are biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, and dumplings. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and will be remembered by many of her neighbors in Crown Colony riding her 3-wheel bicycle daily. She FINISHED STRONG and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her sons, Cary Cheshire and wife Carla of Katy, Bobby Cheshire, and Rodney Cheshire and wife Carole, all of Diboll; grandchildren, Caleb Cheshire, Corbin Cheshire, Chantry Cheshire, Cameron Cheshire, Garrison Cheshire, Kaydee Cheshire, Laycee Cheshire, Emmee Cheshire; great-grandchild, Lilly Cheshire; sister, Janice Doss of Pollok; brother, Bo Smith of Pine Valley; her niece whom she considered her daughter, Jana Pool and husband Mark of Nacogdoches, nephew, Bucky Doss of Wells; great-nephews, Skylar Pool and wife Madelyne, Trevin Pool, all of Nacogdoches, Tristin Doss and Trace Doss, both of Wells; great-great-niece, Juliet Pool of Nacogdoches; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde Cheshire in 2002; and brother-in-law, Tom Doss.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Cheshire, Corbin Cheshire, Cameron Cheshire, Garrison Cheshire, Skylar Pool, and Trevin Pool.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly requests memorial contributions be made to the Helen Cheshire Finish Strong Memorial Scholarship Fund, DHS Alumni Association, c/o Fran McLain, 909 S. Meadows Drive, Diboll, Texas 75941.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
