Ann Martha Blackstock was born June 3, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas and passed away February 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Ann graduated from Lufkin High School in 1978 and Baylor University in 1982. She lived in Dallas most of her adult life. After retiring from Verizon, she found her passion teaching elementary special needs children.
Ann loved traveling and scuba diving, but most of all she loved her rescue dogs Duke, Spirit, and Riley and her amazing group of friends who surrounded her with love and support.
Ann is survived by her parents Rosemary and Burnice Blackstock, sister Beth Brown and husband Bob Brown, nephews Pearson and Keaton Brown, loving cousins who were with her in the end: Marianne Blackstock Schmidt, Sharron Mills and Becky Mills Kaminski, and a large extended family.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital for their compassionate care of Ann, especially Dr. Amer Zaheer and Dr. Maen Abdelraheim.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Prestoncrest Church of Christ, 6022 Preston Crest Lane, Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PawsHouston.org, Codysfriendsrescue.com or to the charity of your choice.
