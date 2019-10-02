Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Krebs, 81, of Hudson, will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Joel Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Krebs was born October 16, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of the late Adam N. Krebs and Ruth B. (Roller) Krebs, and died Monday, September 30, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Krebs served in the United States Navy. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Krebs enjoyed playing cards and playing the drums in his band.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marlene L. Krebs; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Debra Baxter of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Wendy Krebs of Houston; son, John Baxter of Stephenville; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Gayle Krebs of Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Andy Brown of North Carolina; grandchildren, C.J. Baxter, Kim Baxter, Crystal Baxter, Brandy Krebs, Zack Krebs, K’Leigh Krebs, Kenlee Krebs, Lance Howard, Cayleigh Brown, and Grant Baxter; great-grandchildren, Kevin Hooks, Hayden Priddy and Philippa Earls; and sister, Jean Bowman of Indianapolis, IN.
Mr. Krebs was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Fred Bowman.
Pallbearers will be Chris Baxter, Ricky Krebs, John Baxter, Kevin Krebs, C.J. Baxter, and Kevin Hooks.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.