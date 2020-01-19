Jane DuBose Anderson Faulk
Jane DuBose Anderson Faulk, 81, was born March 12, 1938 in Mount Pleasant, Texas and escaped this world on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Faulk had resided in Lufkin for 60 years. She worked in accounting for ECI. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 382 and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her son, B.W. Faulk and wife Cyndi of Diboll; granddaughters, Shalena Hutsell and husband Travis, Hallie Faulk, all of Diboll; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Maddie, Gracie, and Remington; sister-in-law, Melinda Belle Anderson of Lufkin; niece, Glenda Anderson of Lufkin; great-niece, Stephanie Hilton; great-nephews, Valin Hassell and Matthew Crawford; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Henry and Idena DuBose of Wells; two loving husbands, Glenn Anderson and Briston Faulk, both of Lufkin; and all the cats and dogs she loved and cherished during her lifetime.
She leaves behind a lot of memories and no regrets.
