Travis Paul Chauvin 57, a native of Houma, La, longtime resident of Lufkin, Tx and most recently a resident of Mobile, AL, passed away on December 21, 2019. With his children at his side. Travis was born November 7, 1962 in Houma, La to Paul Peter Chauvin and Nora Jane Finucane. Travis had many talents during his life but especially enjoyed building things as he could express his artistic ability. He could build anything from almost any type of material. His family is especially proud of one of his works titles "Natures Playground." This sculpture is located in Gautier, MS and is considered the cornerstone of the town center. Travis enjoyed the coastal lifestyle and all that is represented. He will be remembered for his giving heart and fun personality. He is survived by his children: Bryant (Erika) Chauvin and their children Jordyn, Blaine, Hudson, and Eleanor. Carmen (Johnathan) Barge and their children Miranda, Matthew, Allison, and Cheston. John (Chelsea) Chauvin and their daughter Gracie. He is also survived by his children's mother Janice Ferguson Chauvin to whom he was married for 23 years. One brother James Richardson and three sisters Sabrina (Wesley) Bowers, Pamala (Michael) Hollis, Paulette (David) Johnson, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Paul Peter Chauvin, mother Nora Jane (Finucane) Matthews, brother's L.B. Matthews and Bryant James Matthews.
A private memorial service will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Livingston, Tx on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 2pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.