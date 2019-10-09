Esperanza Cabrera
Visitation for Esperanza Cabrera, 68, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cabrera was born February 15, 1951 in Mexico to the late Maria (Cortez) and Santos Del Toro, and died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in a Houston hospital.
Survivors include her daughters, Marina Cabrera, Marisela Delapaz; son, Roberto Cabrera, Jr.; daughters, Patricia Morales, Nora Phillips, Korina Cabrera and Cristina Gonzalez, all of Lufkin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters; mother-in-law, Maria Luisa Cabrera of Mission; and a number of other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roberto Cabrera, Sr. in 2016.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.