Funeral services for Martin W. “Dub” Fouche, Jr., 102, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Elwyn M.
Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Reverend Bobby Whisenant officiating under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A. M. Interment will follow the services.
Mr. Fouche was born February 25, 1917 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Willie Leona (Bilderback) and Martin Woodson Fouche, and died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. Fouche was the District Sales Manager for Creamery Package Manufacturing Company of Houston/St. Regis. He was responsible for sales for Blue Bell Creamery Equipment in Brenham, as well as major soft drink bottling plants all over East and Central Texas, including Coca Cola and Dr. Pepper in Lufkin. He sold and installed equipment to all the major creameries in Houston.
Mr. Fouche was a great athlete and loved to golf. He was the First Flight Champ at Golf Crest Country Club in Houston. His yard, rose beds, and fruit trees were his pride and joy. Mr. Fouche loved his family and his Lord. He taught Sunday School at Garden Villas Methodist Church in Houston and First United Methodist Church in Livingston. He was currently a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church. He became a Mason in 1951 and was currently a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Carolyn Cowan of Corrigan; daughters and son-in-law, Jacqueline Moad of Fort Worth and Judy and Terry Carlton of Diboll; grandchildren and their spouses, Martin and Judy Moad, Andy and Deann Moad, all of Fort Worth, Chris and Jardan Moad of Carrollton, Clint and Cathy Cowan of Rowlett, Nancy Cowan Clamon of Pflugerville, Terry, Jr. and Phyllis Carlton of Lufkin, Jeremy Cowan, and Jason and Michele Cowan, all of Corrigan; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Alice (Burch) Fouche; grandson, Gary Cowan; and son-in-law, Clarence Moad.
Pallbearers will be Martin Moad, Martin Ray Moad, Terry Carlton, Jr. Steve Mosley, Clint Cowan, and Jack Carlton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Moad and Chris Moad.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.