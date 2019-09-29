Sandy Ray Bates
Services for Sandy Ray Bates, 67, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Bates died Sept. 28, 2019, in Houston.
Herman Harrell
Services for Herman Harrell will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Fathers House of Faith. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Herman was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Livingston and died Sept. 20, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Leah Ann (Bailey) Leath
Services for Leah Ann (Bailey) Leath, 82, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Leath died Sept. 28, 2019, in Nacogdoches.
Margaret Ann McKay
Services for Margaret Ann McKay, of Huntington are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. McKay died Sept. 28, 2019, in Huntington.
