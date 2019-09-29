Sandy Ray Bates

Services for Sandy Ray Bates, 67, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Bates died Sept. 28, 2019, in Houston.

Herman Harrell

Services for Herman Harrell will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Fathers House of Faith. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Herman was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Livingston and died Sept. 20, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.

Leah Ann (Bailey) Leath

Services for Leah Ann (Bailey) Leath, 82, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Leath died Sept. 28, 2019, in Nacogdoches.

Margaret Ann McKay

Services for Margaret Ann McKay, of Huntington are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. McKay died Sept. 28, 2019, in Huntington.

