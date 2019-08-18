Freddie Gibson
Services for Freddie Gibson, 90, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Gibson died Aug. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Thomas Lee ‘Geezer’ Hood
Services for Thomas Lee “Geezer” Hood, 79, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hood died Aug. 18, 2019, in Lufkin.
Maxine Rogers
Services for Maxine Rogers, 72, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Dickerson Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mrs. Rogers was born May 7, 1947, in San Augustine and died Aug. 17, 2019, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
