Willard Gene Leger

Identification: Gene Leger. Born February 13, 1939 in Rayne, LA. A current resident of Lufkin Texas.
Circumstances of death: Died at the age of 80 on January 2, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX. from complications related to Dementia.
Funeral services: The memorial service will be held at Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church cemetery in Branch, LA on January 11 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow at Fezzo’s Seafood and Steakhouse restaurant in Scott, LA. Gene has graciously donated his body to Baylor University College of Medicine. He will be buried in the Branch cemetery at a later date. Donations may be sent to the building fund at First Baptist Church, Lufkin, TX.
Survivors: Wife Sherron Faye Leger of Lufkin, TX, daughter Jody Ritchie and husband Shawn Ritchie of Houston, TX, daughter Rhonda Foster and husband Scott Foster of Lufkin, TX, brother Tony Leger and wife Pat Leger of Baton Rouge, LA. Grandchildren are Jennifer Gaines, Jillian Gaines Mitchell and husband Cliff Mitchell, Braden Foster and Alexis Foster. Gene is also the proud Great Grandfather of Nash Mitchell with Rosie Mitchell on the way as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Estey & Mary Leger of Branch, LA.
Accomplishments: Gene was a graduate of Rayne High School and studied Industrial Arts at USL until joining the United States Navy in 1959. Gene was proud of his service in the Navy where he served as a Cryptology Technician. Once out of the Navy in 1963, Gene spent the next 25 years working for Texas Instruments. He worked in various locations during his time there, including Canada where he served as a Country Manager. Gene retired in 1992. Gene loved his faith, his country and served as a deacon in his Church throughout the years. Gene was most recently a member of First Baptist Church of Lufkin, TX.
Additional Information: Gene loved golf and was a skilled woodworking craftsman. More than anything, Gene loved his family. Family time with his wife, daughters, his brother, nieces, nephews & cousins was always a joyous occasion for him. He was also an avid fan of the LSU Tigers. GEAUX TIGERS!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.