Services for Vernon “Lynwood” Brown, 93, of Pollok will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Brown was born March 31, 1926 in Lufkin, the son of the late Hazel Lois (Beckcom) and Eddie M. Brown. He passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Southland Nursing Home in Lufkin.
Mr. Brown was a big fan of rodeos, being a former rodeo clown and bull rider. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a truck driver for several years and covered many miles traveling from coast to coast. Mr. Brown was a jack of all trades. He was a member and deacon at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Bessie Brown of Pollok; daughter, Yvonne Brown of Nacogdoches; stepdaughter, Rosemary and husband Bob Baker of Diboll; five grandchildren: Vernon, Phillip, Bobby, Jennifer, and Paul. Six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and first wife, Madine Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund located at 2005 Ford Chapel Drive, Lufkin.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the funeral home chapel.
