Joleen May (Cade) Burton
Funeral services for Joleen May (Cade) Burton 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Burton was born May 1, 1936 in Olathe, Kansas to the late Ada May (Defendefer) and Walter Cade, and died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Burton had retired from working at Goodwill. She attended Flamingo Bingo regularly. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Clark and husband Terry of Hudson; son, Joe Burton and wife Morgan of Hudson; grandchildren, Tammy Anders and husband Zibbie, Barbara Carter and husband Wade, Catrina Walker and husband Bobby, Ruthie Clark, Shae Kilgore and husband Dusty, Trey Burton, Blayse Burton, and Brynlee Burton; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Cade and wife Pat, Terry Cade and wife Donna, Gary Cade and wife Debbie; niece, Dale Applebaugh; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph W. Burton; sisters, Wilma Clisso and Lavon Waymire; and brother, Walter Cade, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Trey Burton, Bobby Walker, DJ Walker, Zibbie Anders, Jeff Burns, and Dusty Kilgore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Luna, Rylan Luna, Korbin Phillips, Jaxson Kilgore, Blayse Burton, and Price Anders.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.