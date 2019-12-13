Memorial services for Gary Lynn McFarland, 72, of Etoile, will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. McFarland was born September 30, 1947 in Austin, Texas, the son of the late Orville Westley McFarland and Mary Elizabeth (Jennings) McFarland, and died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. McFarland honorably served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969 in the United States Army 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment. He retired from the Lufkin State School after 30 years of caregiving. Mr. McFarland was a lifelong musician, hunter, and fisherman. He was also a member of the Angelina Anglers Club for over 20 years.
Mr. McFarland is survived by his step-daughter and husband, Denise and Royce Treadaway of Broaddus; granddaughter and husband, Timfany and Mike Garcia of Huntington; grandson and wife, Kasey and Shelby Bryan of Huntington; grandson and wife, Zac and Elaina Treadaway of West Monroe, LA; granddaughter and husband, Destini and Jake Hicks of Alto; brother and special friend, Donald McFarland and Lynn Cook of Austin; brother and wife, Bruce and Darwa McFarland of Austin; step-father, Jim Goode of Austin; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Nettie McFarland.
Special memorials may be made to VFW Post 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Rd, Lufkin, TX 75901 or to Harbor Hospice 517 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.