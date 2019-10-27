Kenneth Blalock
Services for Kenneth Blalock, 61, of Corrigan, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Holhausen-Darby Cemetery in Moscow. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Kenneth Blalock
Services for Kenneth Blalock, 61, of Corrigan, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Holhausen-Darby Cemetery in Moscow. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.