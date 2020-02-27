Funeral services for Robert Paul Davis, 36, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lufkin First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Devin Trotti and Brent Bostic will share memories of Paul. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Paul was born December 31, 1983 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Sunday, February 23, 2020 in a Longview hospital. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and worked as a delivery driver for UPS.
Paul loved his family, loved life, and was all about his children. He especially enjoyed coaching Aubree’s softball team, Xplosion. Paul enjoyed hunting, anything outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Aubree Davis of Lufkin; son, Jaxson Davis of Lufkin; mother, JaNelle and Travis Trexler of Hemphill; father, Guy Davis, Jr. of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kristin and Willie Limbrick, Kaleigh and Trevor Scott, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Derek and Holly Davis of Lufkin; nephews and nieces, Brandon Davis of Hemphill, Mia Limbrick, Bella Limbrick, Lexi Davis, Bryar Scott, and Vann Scott, all of Lufkin; grandparents, Guy, Sr. and Dorothy Davis and Melba Anthony, all of Lufkin; mother of Aubree, Taylor Luce of Lufkin; mother of Jaxson, Savanna Russell of Lufkin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Brent Bostic, Devin Trotti, Clayton Weaver, Brad Henley, Jeremy Read, Kris King, Lance Silva, and Brandon Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers at UPS.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
