Graveside service for Cary Glen Richardson, 66, of Lufkin will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs with Minister Jessisca Lenderman officiating. Mr. Richardson was born June 10, 1953 in Freeport to the late Imogene (Adkinson) and John B. Richardson and died September 28, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. Richardson loved listening to music and the radio, watching old westerns, and building things.
He is survived by his son and partner, Angel Canales-Richardson and Marie Rios; daughter and partner, Angelita Reyes-Richardson and Felipe S. Lerma, all of Lufkin; sisters and husbands, Sheryl Alexander and Phillip of League City, and Cindy Todd and Terry of Austin; nephew and wife, Jeffrey Alexander and Jennifer; nieces and husbands, Amy Stamm and John, and Cara Lopez and Paul; nephew and wife, Cody Holtz and Emily; special friends, Clif Lenderman and wife, Jessisca; a number of great nieces and nephews; and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Angelica Richardson; and nephew, Jeremy Alexander.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heat to Heart Hospice.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
