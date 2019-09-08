Agnes Lavelle (Terry) Hutson
Services for Agnes Lavelle (Terry) Hutson, 103, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation with the family will be an hour before the service. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas following the service.
Agnes was born on October 15, 1915 to June and Robbie (Crumpler) Terry. She was born at home at “Red Town” in Keltys in an Angelina County Lumber County company house because her dad was an employee of that company.
She attended Mabel Melear School at Keltys until her eighth grade year and finished her high school education at Lufkin High School in 1934.
Following graduation she attended Satterwhite Business College and went to work at Dixie Hardware and Furniture Company, Lufkin, Texas.
On July 16, 1939 she married the love of her life, Fred Hutson. After 77 plus years of marriage, her husband preceded her in death on January 19, 2017.
Agnes and Fred enjoyed traveling in their motorhome with friends. She loved flowers and spent many hours in her yard. Agnes was a faithful member of Timberland Drive Church of Christ.
She is survived by two daughters and son-in-laws—Janice and Lawrence Wingate, Valley Mills, Texas and Terry and Carroll Campbell, Houston, Texas.
Left to cherish her memory are her four grandchildren—Vance and wife Stacy Wingate of Dallas, Texas, Sam and wife Lisa Wingate of Milsap, Texas, Chris and wife Cathy Campbell of Rogers, Arkansas and Allison Campbell, Houston, Texas. Four great grandchildren—Shane and wife Jenny Wingate of Breckenridge, Texas and Jarrett Wingate, Weatherford, Texas, Chapman and Chaney Campbell, Rogers, Arkansas. One great-great granddaughter--Rynlie Brynn Wingate of Breckenridge, Texas.
To honor their “Meemaw” these grandchildren and great grandchildren plus close family friend, Brandon Penn, will serve as her pallbearers.
Agnes was a faithful, caring wife to her husband, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Pinecrest Retirement Center, Lufkin, Texas as well as the staff at Lutheran Sunset Home, Clifton, Texas for their care and concern for her well being during her stay at these facilities. Special thanks from the family to Ruth Tucker and Beulah McCarty for their friendship and encouragement to Agnes during her stay at Sunset Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to Sunset Lutheran Ministries or Hospice Sunset, Box 71, Clifton, TX 76634.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
