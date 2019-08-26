Ketavia Davis
Services for Ketavia Davis, 40, of Diboll, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Davis died Aug. 25, 2019, in Lufkin.
Q. T. Davis
Services for Q. T. Davis, 84, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Davis died Aug. 25, 2019, in Lufkin.
Roger Olander ‘Lanny’ Hanks
Services for Roger Olander “Lanny” Hanks, 70, of Beaumont, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lumberton First Baptist Church. A graveside service and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in San Augustine. Mr. Hanks died Aug. 23, 2019, in Houston and was born Jan. 21, 1949, in Beaumont. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Lumberton First Baptist Church. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Robert Lee Hinesley
Services for Robert Lee Hinesley, 74, of Zavalla, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Victory Assembly of God Church in Lufkin. Interment will follow in Zavalla cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Mr. Hinesley was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Indianapolis and died Aug. 23, 2019, in a local hospital. Snead Linton Funeral Home, directors.
