Jarrick DeShawn Hageon aka "Hammer" aka "Fatdaddy" was born July 1, 1991 in Lufkin, Texas. Homegoing services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Harvest Family Worship Center in Cedar Grove, Texas followed by graveside services at Davis Memorial Garden on Jackson Road.
Jarrick is survived by his parents Daphne J. and Alvin Hawkins and Jimmy and Martha Hageon, grandparents Jemmie and Bettie Hageon and Jo Ann and William Fields. Sisters and brother Jasmine (Travis) Wilson, Alleah (JBrandon) Garrett, and Alvin Hawkins.
Colonial Mortuary, directors.
