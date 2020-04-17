J C. Conner Sr.
Services for J C. Conner Sr., 80, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Conner was born Nov. 3, 1939, and died April 15, 2020.
Michelle R. Harshman
Services for Michelle R. Harshman, 60, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Harshman died April 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Edna Juanita Hearnsberger
Services for Edna Juanita Hearnsberger, 90, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Hearnsberger died April 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.