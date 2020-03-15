Services for John Homan, 82, of Corrigan, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Most Popular
Articles
- City of Lufkin on 'high alert,' asking citizens to take measures to prevent virus from reaching Angelina County
- Grocery stores prepare for coronavirus
- Central ISD third school in county to announce closure due to coronavirus threat; Huntington and Zavalla ISDs also closing next week
- Woman taken to hospital after car lands upside down in creek
- Late summer trial dates possible for duo charged with capital murder of a person under 6 years of age
- All Angelina County schools to close next week
- Local coronavirus cancellations
- Police arrest Diboll ISD assistant superintendent, Diboll City Council member on charge of theft at Walmart
- Lufkin hospitals modify functions in response to coronavirus
- COVID-19 briefs
Images
Videos
Receive our News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.