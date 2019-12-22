Jerry (Bubba) Whitehead
Graveside services for Jerry (Bubba) Whitehead, 59, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Lufkin with Bro. Gene Hazell officiating.
Jerry was born September 3, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Wilton Jerry Whitehead Sr. and Opal (Ricks) Whitehead, and died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence.
Jerry was of the Christian Faith. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jerry was a member of the NRA and the Angelina Rifle and Pistol Club. He went to be with the Lord after a lifelong battle with cancer. Jerry got his nickname “Tiger” from his battle with cancer in which he fought like a Tiger.
Jerry is survived by his parents, Wilton and Opal Whitehead of Lufkin; sister, Patsy Whitehead of Nacogdoches; sister and brother-in-law, Marcelle and Howell Jackson of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Mike Fletcher of Lufkin; sister, Tracy Whitehead of Smithville, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Richard Taylor of Lufkin; sister, Gracie Farrell of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and much loved friends, Daniel and Luis.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Honorary pallbearer will be Roy Wade.
Special memorials may be made to Mercy Ships, 15862 TX-110 N, Lindale, TX 75771 or to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
