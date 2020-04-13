Private graveside services for Alvin Dorsey, 64, of Huntington will be held in the Davis Cemetery with Brother Glenn Burks officiating.
Mr. Dorsey was born June 20, 1955 in Kirbyville, Texas to Betty (Porterfield) and Johny Cade Dorsey, Jr., and died Sunday, April 12, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Dorsey lived in the East Texas area all of his life. He was a welder and worked for various construction companies over a 40-year period. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at their property at the lake.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Brenda Dorsey of Huntington; daughters, Karen Dorsey of North Carolina, Amanda Dorsey of Huntington; grandchildren, Cecil Smith, Johny Smith, Cody Smith, all of Huntington, Vonna Dorsey and Logan Dorsey, both of Iowa, Carmen Dorsey and Gracie Dorsey, both of North Carolina; father, Johny Cade Dorsey, Jr.; brothers, Tommy Dorsey of Huntington, Randy Dorsey of Bon Weir, Texas; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Porterfield Dorsey; sons, Adam Dorsey and Alvin Dorsey II; grandchildren, Samantha Dorsey and Jake Dorsey; brother, Allen Dorsey; and sister, Susan Dorsey.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.