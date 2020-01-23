A Celebration of Life Service for Billy Ray Reeves, 72, of Lufkin, will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2910 at his residence at 209 Weisinger Lane in Lufkin.
Billy passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 10, 1947, the son of the late Ruby (Tripplett) and Roy Reeves.
Billy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was employed with Southern Chrysler as a parts manager and was a workaholic.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Reeves; children, Donnie Reeves, Ronnie Reeves, Renea Reeves Dodds and Misty DeLaFosse; grandchildren, Heather Westmoreland, Nikki Reeves, Samuel Reeves, Sarah Reeves, Noah Reeves, Ashley Vaughan, Jason Dodds, Chance DeLaFosse, and Roper Holcombe; sister, Shirley Olson; brother, Johnny Reeves; special nieces, Bridget Sarver, Kayla Elliott Jones and Stephanie Nicole Crawford; and a number of other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Reeves, special niece, Kendra Charlene Crawford; and first wife, Mattie Mize.
Billy’s family wishes to thank the staff of Affinity Hospice for the care given to him at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Billy’s memory may be made to the Winnie Berry Humane Society, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, TX 75902.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.