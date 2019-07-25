James Don McManus
Dr Don McManus age 68, of Georgetown Tx died on December 16, 2018 surrounded by family. He was born August 9th 1950 in San Antonio, Texas adopted by his loving parents Crockett and Ethelyn McManus of Yoakum, Texas.
After High School he attended Baylor University where he received his Bachelors of Music, cum laude in 1972. In 1974 He would again receive his Master of Music and a double major of organ performance and literature, and church music. After Baylor he returned to Austin to study and receive his Doctors of Philosophy in Music Theory from the University of Texas in 1986. In 1977 he became an Associate of the American Guild of Organists. In 1978 he became a Fellow of the American Guild of Organists. He was a member of The Texas Society of Music Theory.
In 1980 he became the organ and Choirmaster for St Cyprians Episcopal Church where he would serve until 2005. In 1986 he was appointed by the Bishop of the Diocese of Texas for the Diocesan Music Commission
Dr Don as he was known by was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi a national honor society; Alpha Chi a music honor society. In 1980 he was a tenured faculty member of Angelina College where he taught music Theory. In 2008 Don was asked by the 5th Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York to come and be their Organ choir master for there Bi Centennial Celebration in 2008 to 2009. After returning from New York he joined the Staff of Grace Episcopal Church as the Organist and choir master until his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his father Crockett McManus; his mother Ethelyn McManus (Vick) and his son Patrick McManus.
Survivors include his loving partner of 19 years Dennis Verser of Georgetown Tx, His sons Jordan McManus of Yoakum Tx, and Todd McManus of College Station Tx. Daughter in Laws Samantha McManus of Yoakum, Brianne McManus of College Station, Lisa Stevenson of Yoakum. Son in law Adam Stevenson of Yoakum. In laws Terry and Trish Fruit and Family of Spring Tx. Grandchildren Grace, Hope, and Will. Family friends T R Marshall and family of Yoakum Tx and Fr Christopher Thomas of Fort Worth Tx.
The Rev Christopher Thomas, Rev Janis Jones and Rev Margaret Waters Officiants.
The family would like to express their thanks to the nurses at the Wesleyan Rehabilitation and The ICU Nurses of ST David’s Hospital for all their loving care.
In lieu of donations can be made out to Meals on Wheel, Red Cross American Kidney Foundation, The Caring Place in Georgetown
A Memorial Service will be held at St Cyprian’s Episcopal Church 919 S. John Reddit Dr. on July 27 Saturday at 1:00 pm with a reception following.
