Services for William “Bill” Sweet, 84, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Alex Montilla officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Sweet was born July 14, 1935 in Mulberry Grove, Illinois, the son of the late Martha and Mitchell Sweet. He passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Sweet went to work on a shrimp boat at the age of 15 and made captain when he was 20 years old, working on the boat for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and playing cards. He was the cook on the boat and was best known for his gumbo.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Johnson of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Anna Marie Sweet of Lufkin; daughter, Jodie Marie Sweet of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Adam Klock of Huntington; daughter, Lucinda Hall of Greenville, Illinois; son, Dean Sweet of Greenville, Illinois; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Rene Penland, Juanita Henderline and Barbra Sumerall; and brothers, Oscar Sweet and Larry Sweet.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sweet was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Linda Sue Sweet; daughters, Lisa Luther Sweet and Twynette Sweet; son, William Jesse Sweet, Jr.; grandson, William Jesse Bass; granddaughter, Kinley Sweet; and brother, Dewitt Sweet.
Pallbearers will be Trucker Ray Sweet, Cody Bass, Matthew Whittemore, Richard Johnson, Jr., Adam Klock, Jr., and Shane Plowman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Johnson, Sr., Donnie Sweet, Josh Figeuro and Tyler Reynolds.
The family will receive friends from Noon until service time Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.