J. C. Conner, Sr.
J. C. Conner, Sr., 80, of Lufkin, Texas was born on November 3, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas son of the late Thomas and Nettie Pearl Conner of Fuller Springs. He passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence. J.C. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a truck driver all his life. He retired from Teer Logging and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and had nicknames for everybody. J.C. is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ann, his son Thomas and daughter-in-law Patricia of Ohio, his son J.C., Jr. and wife April of Lufkin, his daughter Kathy and son-in-law Jesus Garcia of Lufkin, daughter Angie and son-in-law Ivan Honeycutt of Lufkin, his brother Robert and sister-in-law Irene Conner of Woodville, sister-in-law Jean Boles of Diboll, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, J.C. was preceded in death by his brothers Ernest Ray, Shearal, and Thomas, Jr, his sister and his great granddaughter Addisyn.
A private Family Visitation, Sunday, April 19, 2020 ~ 6:00 — 8:00 pm and a private Service, Monday, April 20, 2020 ~ 1:00 pm at All Families Mortuary — Burke, TX. Brother Elton Music, of Grace Baptist Church — Pollok, TX, will be officiating.
