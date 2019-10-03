Funeral services for Angel Sanchez, 32, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating.
Angel was born February 27, 1987 in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of Angel C. Sanchez and Irma Leticia (Garcia) Parrott, and died Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Lufkin.
Angel loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. His kids were his life.
Angel is survived by his mother and stepfather, Irma and Richard A. Parrott of Lufkin; father, Angel C. Sanchez of Lufkin; sons, Ivan Sanchez, Ryan Sanchez, Adam Sanchez, and Aaron Sanchez, all of Lufkin; sister, Ariana Sanchez of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Jose and Cassondra Sanchez of Lufkin; sister, Claudia Sanchez; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
