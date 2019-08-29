Graveside services for Debra Auer Brimer, 52, of Huntington, will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Huntington Cemetery with Bro. Mark Youngblood officiating.
Mrs. Brimer was born July 29, 1967 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of Harvey Joe Brimer and Connie Faye (Wilhite) Cooper, and died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Brimer loved to go outside and play with her great-nephew Bryson. She loved to be around her family. Mrs. Brimer was a member of Broken Vessel Church.
She is survived by her son, Michael Haley Jr. of Ripley, OH; daughter, Rachael Lakey of Broaddus; brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Trudie Brimer of Diboll; brother and sister-in-law, David and Carolyn Brimer of Conroe; brother, Robert Brimer of Lufkin; brother, Rickey Brimer of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, James and Peggy Brimer of Huntington; nephew, David Leon Brimer Jr. of Etoile; great-niece and nephews, Brittany Brimer, Jamie Brimer, and James Brimer; nephew and wife, Josh and Ashley Brimer of Etoile; great-niece and nephew, Rylee Brimer and Brantley Brimer; along with numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mrs. Brimer was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Chris Lord, Thomas Roberts, Bobby Smith, Bryson Brimer, Billy Attaway, and Jeff Sullivan.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.