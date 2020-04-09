David Walter Patterson
David Walter Patterson of Monticello, AR passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Drew Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 21, 1944, in Franklin, PA, to the late Frank and Alice White Patterson.
David was a Rocky Grove High School graduate. He went on to graduate from Penn State University with a forestry degree. He joined the Navy and served as a combat rescue pilot in Vietnam. After his service in the Navy he received a Master’s degree in Wood utilization from Colorado State University. His PHD came from Texas A & M University with a degree in Wood utilization and Mechanical Engineering. He was a professor at West Virginia University for 14 years. He was a professor of Wood Science at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he retired in 2010. David was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was a triple trophy winner for 7 years. He was an active church member at Calvary Baptist Church of Monticello, serving as deacon and Sunday school teacher.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his sister Karon Shea, and his brother, Frank Lee Patterson.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine “Gerry” Patterson, who he married June 24, 1974; two daughters, Suzanne Hunter (Joey) of Fordyce, AR, and Roxane Gast (Anthony) of Colorado Springs, CO; a son, Sean Patterson (Leanne) of Warren, AR, a sister Patsy Miller (Paul) of Utica; a brother Larry Patterson (Barbara) of Groveland, FL; 2 grandsons Michael Gast and Dakota Gast, of Colorado Springs, CO; 3 granddaughters Tabatha Gast, Mary Gast, and Grace Gast all of Colorado Springs; 3 grand dogs, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family graveside service will be Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Oakland Cemetery with Military Honors, Monticello, Arkansas. Please sign the online guestbook www.stephensondearman.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.