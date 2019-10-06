Richard Dix Tallent
Graveside services for Richard Dix Tallent, 89, of Nacogdoches, will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Martinsville Cemetery with Pastor Emeritus, Dr. Allen Reed, officiating. Mr. Tallent passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Nacogdoches. He was born on April 13, 1930 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Arnold Roy Tallent and Edna Jewell Snyder Tallent. Visitation will be held from 1:00pm – 2:00pm prior to the service on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home.
Richards family moved to Texas when he was 3 years old. He attended high school in Gladewater and Paris High School, lettering in football two years. He was East Texas AAU boxing Champion in light-heavy division in 1948 at the Kilgore Tournament and then went to the finals in Dallas. During his senior year, he attended Paris High School and played and lettered at Paris Junior College. The following two years, he attended Paris Junior College. In 1949, he boxed in the Golden Glove tournament at Paris and won.
On January 10, 1951, he joined the United States Marine Corp., spending the majority of his service with the 1st Marine Division in Korea. After his honorable discharge, Richard attended Stephen F. Austin State College on a full ride football scholarship, playing guard. He earned honorable mention in the All Lone Star State Conference. While attending college, Richard was employed by the Nacogdoches Fire Department and lived in the firehouse on the downtown square.
He earned his BS and masters degree from SFA majoring in physical education with a minor in social studies. During this time, he met the girl of his dreams, Dimple Dee Linthicum of Martinsville, and they were married April 14, 1955.
After graduation from SFA Richard accepted a football coaching position with Lufkin ISD, eventually assuming the role of Head Football Coach for the Junior High. Many students will remember Coach Tallent and the string of undefeated seasons during his tenure. There are many humorous tales from students who experienced his drivers education sessions while he was there. The family has received numerous “thanks you’s” from former students to Coach Tallent for the role model he set during his coaching career. He also organized and sponsored the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Lufkin.
Later, he was self-employed in the insurance business. His last business venture was in the antique business downtown Nacogdoches, where he made many lasting friendships.
Mr. Tallent was a member and deacon of Nacogdoches First Baptist Church, past president of Pineywoods Life Underwriters Association for Lufkin and Nacogdoches and past president of SFA Letterman Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dimple Dee, who was truly the love of his life. He adored her and they were blessed with sixty years of marriage until her passing on June 16, 2015.
He is survived by his four daughters, Gloria Martin and husband, Kevin of Pace, Florida, Tami Tallent of Springhill, Tennessee, Angela Newton and husband, Gregory (Fig) of Martinsville and Cheri Tallent Brown of Carrollton; grandchildren, Lacey, Clint, Christopher, Chad, Jonathan, Stuart, Taylor, Brooke, and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Emma, Ellie, Rivers, Rhodes, Ryser, Scarlett, and Axle; brother, John Paul Tallent and wife, Beverly of Gladewater; and sister-in-law, Rose Tallent of Tyler.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Edna Snyder Tallent; brothers, Roy, Jimmy, Melvin, and Jerry; and his sister, Colleen.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, whom he loved dearly.
Mr. Tallents family extends a special thanks to Dr. Arlis Hibbard and his wonderful staff, along with Hospice in The Pines and Rock Haven Nursing Home. We appreciate the wonderful care he received from all of the nurses and staff that have assisted him during his illness.
Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to Hospice in The Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, First Baptist Church at 411 North Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961, or the charity of your choice.
The Tallent family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online register book, please visit www.lairdfh.net.
