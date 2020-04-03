Georgia Marie (Fruit) Beatty
April 1, 1930-March 25, 2020
Georgia Marie (Fruit) Beatty, 89, passed away on March 25, 2020. Graveside services were held at Rosewood Cemetary on March 27th, 2020. Georgia was a former resident of Midland, Houston, and Apple Springs, Texas. She is preceded in joining our Heavanly Father by husband James Ellis Beatty and son, Jimmy DeWayne Beatty.
She is survived, in grief, by daughters Janet Haynes (Richard) of Queen City, Texas; Jennifer Warren (Kenneth) of Willis, Texas; Jara Dorsey (Randy) of Baytown, Texas; and Jesse Beatty (Deanna) of Tuttle, Oklahoma. Also survived by four sisters, eighteen grand children and numerous great and great-great grand children, nieces, nephews and countless beloved friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.