Lloyd Thomas “Tom” Arnall III
A Celebration of Life service for Lloyd Thomas “Tom” Arnall III, 70, of Huntington will be held the 3rd day of August at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 919 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Tom was born June 28, 1949 in Orange, Texas and died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in a local hospital.
He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sherrey Lynn Arnall of Huntington; sister, Dena Marie Arnall Harrison and husband Larry; nieces, Jill Vassar, Margaret Vassar, Kimberly LeBlanc, Jennifer Goldsmith, and Casey Cranford; nephews, Matt Harrison, Jacob Smith, Jason Smith, and Stewart Smith; great-nieces, Cori and Demi; great-nephews, Levi, Nickolas, Alexander, and Zackary; and numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (specify either Sam Rayburn or Toledo Bend), 2914 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75204, or Winnie Berry Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 472, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.