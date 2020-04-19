Acie Glenn Davis, 65, of Houston, formerly of Lufkin, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Vanessa Davis of Houston; his children, Marcellus (Christine) Davis of Cypress, Mechelle Davis of Houston, Miles Davis of Lufkin, Josiah (Margarita) Walker of San Antonio, and Jonathan (Cassey) Walker of Spring; grandchildren, Collin Davis, Mariah Walker, Davion Evans, Maddox Walker, Leiah Stovall, and Cayden Walker; his beloved mother, Mollie Thompson of Lufkin; his sister, Madeline Collier of Lufkin; brother Mitchell (Betty) Davis of Nacogdoches and numerous family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery, in Houston, with Rev. Irving Clark officiating.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the United Negro College Fund, 2101 Crawford Street, Unit 307, Houston, Texas 77002, www.uncf.org/local-offices/houston.
Please take a moment to express your support and offer condolences to Acie's family on his webpage at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, Katy, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.