Steve Smith, 64, of Lufkin died January 29, 2020 at his residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Steve was born June 4, 1955 in Lufkin, Texas to Billie Jean (Colburn) and C.A. Smith.
Steve was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and graduated from Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. He was a Safety Officer for Temple Industries and worked in Maintenance for Parks and Recreation in Lufkin. He was an avid Astros fan and watched every game. He was a member of First Christian Church. More than anything, Steve loved his family. Steve’s wishes were to have no service and for everyone to celebrate his life in any way they choose.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Webb Jenkins of Lufkin; nephew, Wesley Bryant of New Orleans; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.A. Smith and Billie Jean Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Information and Service Center (CISC), 501 S. Angelina Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Winnie Berry Animal Shelter, c/o The Humane Society of Angelina County, P.O. Box 472, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
