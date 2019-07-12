Wanda Ruth Woody
Funeral services for Wanda Ruth Woody, 88, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Huntington First Baptist Church with Brother Freddie Smith officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Woody was born February 15, 1931 in Cross Plains, Texas to the late Agnes Jewell (Ray) and Eldon Gordon Renfro, and died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at PineCrest Retirement Community.
Mrs. Woody had resided in Huntington for seven years after moving from Baytown in 2012. Her life was spent supporting her husband throughout their 69 years of marriage, both in his work and ministry as a Lay Minister. Their ministry included work with The Texas Baptist Men’s Association, primarily building churches and church facilities, including much of Camp Tomahawk. For many years she was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Baytown, including teaching the ladies Sunday School class, as well as serving as the WMU and GA Director. Mrs. Woody was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Virginia Delozier and husband Tommy of Huntington; son, Michel Gene Woody and wife Judy of Richmond; grandchildren, Rebecca Leakey and husband Anthony of Richmond, Daron Delozier and wife Deana of Fulshear, Kelly Woody, Sarah Woody, and Allison Woody, all of Houston; great-grandchildren, Jordon Delozier of Clear Lake, Keaton Delozier of Fulshear, Abby Leakey and Julie Leakey, both of Richmond; brothers, Eldon Earl Renfro and Robert Earl Renfro and wife Martha, all of Abilene; brothers-in-law, Bobby Woody of Moulton, Alabama and Kenneth Woody of Amarillo; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 69 years, Tommy Gene Woody; sister, Mary Francis Motes; and brothers, Truitt Renfro and James Thomas Renfro.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daron Delozier, Jordon Delozier, Keaton Delozier, and Anthony Leakey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Tomahawk Christian Retreat Center, 408 Lake Tomahawk, Livingston, Texas 77351 or the East Texas Food Bank, c/o Huntington First Baptist Church, 702 N. Main, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of PineCrest’s George Henderson Unit for their excellent care and support.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.