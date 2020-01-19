Funeral services for Dorothy (Pinner) Oates, 87, of Huntington will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Reverend Elmer Sarratt and Brother Keith Woolf officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Oates was born June 14, 1932 in Camp Nancy in Angelina County, Texas to the late Henrietta (Jones) and Archie Reagan Pinner, Sr., and died Friday, January 17, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Oates was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. She graduated from Huntington High School with the Class of ’49 and was crowned Miss Huntington High School and Miss Rodeo Queen. She worked for House of Photography for several years in the ‘60’s. She enjoyed quilting, photography, working in her yard and with her flowers. She loved playing card games with her friends and traveling with friends and family. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and time spent with them. Mrs. Oates was a very active and lifelong member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Connie Marlene Martin and husband Rick of Huntington, Tamara J. Zander of Huntington, Sissy Oates of Huntington; grandchildren and their spouses, Tori and Mike Sprouse, Crystal and Joe Mattox, Patrick and Joan Belote, Sean and Barb Belote, Zachary Baptist, Mandy Musselwhite, Marc Musselwhite, Mike and Mona Sorrell; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Henry Pinner and wife Linda of Nederland, Kenneth Pinner and wife Betty of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Pinner of Lufkin, Rose Pinner of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Etta Pinner; husband, James Edward Oates; son, Ronny Edward Oates; son-in-law, Roy Zander; grandsons, Andy Cowart, Bubba Doval; brothers, Archie Pinner, Jr., J.D. “Puncher” Pinner, and Mack Pinner; and sister-in-law, Dianne Pinner.
Pallbearers will be Sean Belote, Patrick Belote, Marc Musselwhite, Sammy Zander, Darren Mattox, and Mike Sorrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
