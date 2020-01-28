Services for Ruby McAdams Malnar, 94, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Paul Mettlen officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Malnar was born August 9, 1925 in Ewing, Texas, the daughter of the late Hattie Lou (Smithhart) and Charles McAdams. She passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Malnar was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was retired from the Lufkin Independent School District as a food service manager. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and cooking. Mrs. Malnar was a member of First Apostolic Church.
Survivors include her sons, Marvin Malnar and wife Sylvia, Roy Malnar, John Malnar and wife Linda, Bill Malnar and wife Kim, all of Lufkin, and Mitchell Malnar and wife Missy of Martinsville; daughter, Linda Malnar Ballard and husband Charles of Lufkin; 19 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and other family members.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Malnar was preceded in death by her husband, J. C. “Jake” Malnar in 2008; one brother; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Tim Malnar, Jason Ballard, Matthew Ballard, Chase Ballard, Justin Malnar and Cody Malnar.
Honorary pallbearer will be Zachary Malnar, David Malnar and Paul Malnar.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
