Athan Carnell Hughes
Athan Carnell Hughes, 84, of Huntington, died at his home Jan. 26, 2020. He was born July 13, 1935. Cremation arrangements are under the direction All Families Mortuary.
Ruby Malnar
Services for Ruby Malnar, 94, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Malnar was born Aug. 9, 1925, and died Jan. 26, 2020, in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Mary Jo McKay
Services for Mary Jo McKay, 90, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. McKay died Jan. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
Gregory Martin Mills
Gregory Martin Mills, 54, of San Augustine, died Jan. 25, 2020, in Lufkin. He was born Feb. 6, 1965. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Lisa Caryl Mummey
Cremation arrangements for Lisa Caryl Mummey, 58, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home. Ms. Mummey was born Jan. 17, 1962, in Waco and died Jan. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
James David ‘Jim’ Petersen
Services for James David “Jim” Petersen, 68, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Petersen died Jan. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Chester Robinson
Services for Chester Robinson, 77, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Robinson died Jan. 25, 2020, in Lufkin.
James Shelton
Services for James Shelton, 84, of Wells, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Shelton was born Nov. 20, 1935, and died Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence.
Josh ‘Bubba’ Shoffitt
Services for Josh “Bubba” Shoffitt, 39, of Lufkin, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mr. Shoffitt was born Oct. 21, 1980, in Lufkin and died Jan. 22, 2020, in Tyler.
Jack Watson
Graveside services for Jack Watson, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Mr. Watson was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Fort Worth and died Jan. 24, 2020, in Lufkin. A reception will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
