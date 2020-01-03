Rosary will be recited for Richard Earl Quick, Sr., 84 of Lufkin Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Quick was born April 25, 1935 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Dorothy (Schultz) and Earl Joseph Quick, and died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hospice in the Pines Inpatient.
Mr. Quick had resided in Lufkin for 34 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Temple Associates and Brown & Root Construction. He had also been an assistant for Carroway Funeral Home since its beginning in 1999. Mr. Quick was a carpenter and enjoyed building a wide variety of things. He was a faithful member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, serving as Eucharistic Minister. He also sang in the church choir.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Amanda C. and Ronnie Hutchison of Lufkin, Richard E., Jr. and Star Quick of Katy, Daniel J. and Connie Quick of Lufkin, Laura D. and Glynn Nance of Kirbyville, Matthew M. and Trena Quick of Hemphill, Alvin S. and Chrystal Quick of Huntington; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Jackie Roberts of Houston, Audrey Beatty of Seabrook, Loretta Sterile of Temple, Vivian Franklin of Milam, Peggy and Coy Ford of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Shirley Quick of Vidor and Terry Quick of College Station; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Quick; brothers, Kenneth Quick and Michael Quick; and sisters, Celista Burke and Erline Quick.
Pallbearers will be Joey Quick, Keith McCroskey, Skylar Quick, Seth Hutchison, Kevin McCroskey, and Brandon Quick.
Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Vandver, Andrew Quick, and Jacob Quick.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 1611 Feagin Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
