Bettye Pipes

Private family services for Bettye Pipes, 74, of Corrigan, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Carmona Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Dovie Renfroe

Services for Dovie Renfroe, 93, of San Augustine, will be today at the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Renfroe was born Sept. 19, 1926, in San Augustine and died May 9, 2020.

Robert J. Sanders

Services for Robert J. Sanders, 60, of Etoile are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Sanders died May 10, 2020, in Etoile.

