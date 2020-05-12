Bettye Pipes
Private family services for Bettye Pipes, 74, of Corrigan, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Carmona Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dovie Renfroe
Services for Dovie Renfroe, 93, of San Augustine, will be today at the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Mrs. Renfroe was born Sept. 19, 1926, in San Augustine and died May 9, 2020.
Robert J. Sanders
Services for Robert J. Sanders, 60, of Etoile are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Sanders died May 10, 2020, in Etoile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.