Jim E. Rice
Graveside services for Jim E. Rice, 80, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin with Bro. Joe Rice officiating.
Mr. Rice was born January 13, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late John Thomas Rice Sr. and Alice L. (Barnes) Rice, and died Friday, January 3, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Rice is survived by his sons, Carl Edward Rice and Bobby Rice; many grandchildren; brothers, Gilbert Rice and wife Woodie, Charles Ray Rice, Joe Kenneth Rice, and Bob Rice and wife Gayle; sister, Marie Mcintosh; sisters-in-law, Margie Rice, Lydia Rice, and Evelyn Rice; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Moffett; grandson, Dustin J. Rice; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elvin and Betty Rice, and Archie and Mildred Rice; brothers, Irvin Rice, JT Rice, and Yank Rice; sister, Margie Jane Rice; sister-in-law, Lynnis Rice; and brother-in-law James Mcintosh.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
