James R.”Bobby” Thompson Jr
Graveside services for James R. “Bobby” Thompson Jr of Pollok, Tx will be held on Monday August 12th at 11a.m in the Gann Cemetery with Bro John Williams officiating. Bobby Jr was born in Dallas, Tx on May 6,1968 and passed away in Pollok, Tx at his residence on August 4, 2019 at the age of 51.
Bobby Jr loved Nascar, with Kyle Larson being his favorite driver. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys, but fishing was his favorite hobby.
He is survived by his son James R. Robby Thompson III of Garland, Tx. Father and Stepmother James R. Bobby Thompson Sr. and Jana Thompson of Pollok, Tx, Mother Darlene Sullivan of Garland, Tx. Grandmother Lois Thompson of Pollok, Tx sisters Shana Wilson and Amanda Venegas both of Lufkin, Tx Misti Thompson of Livingston, Tx
Kristi Holland of Richardson, Tx. Wendy Windham of Nebo, NC brothers Bucky Thompson of Concord, NC, Randy Thompson of Charleston, NC as well as numerous other family members.
Bobby Jr was preceded in death by his brother Casey Thompson, grandfather Jim Bob Thompson, grandparents Don and Dot Howard, Aunt Scooter Richard and Uncle Frankie Thompson.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Blake Wilson, Casey Wilson, Rogelio Venegas, Dennis Wilson, James Williams and Ricky Blake.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to United Faith Church Building Fund, 268 Jim Williams Rd Pollok, Tx
