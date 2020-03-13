Funeral services for Armando Regalado Resendez, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Lufkin with Pastor Ricardo Coss officiating.
Mr. Regalado was born November 15, 1948 in Pachuca Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the son of the late Agustin Regalado Garza and Hermenegilda Resendez, and died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Regalado loved working on his cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid baseball fan and a particular fan of the Houston Astros. He was also a man with an amazing faith who loved his Lord and loved the life He gave him.
He is survived by his wife, Sanjuana Regalado of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Rene and Rosa Alunzo of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Maria Regalado of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Sara and Alejandro Garcia of Lufkin; granddaughter, Ana Regalado and Rodolfo Moncada of Lufkin; granddaughters, Regina, Kimberly and Kaitlyn Regalado of San Antonio; grandson, Hector Jimenez of Lufkin; and granddaughter, Joselyn Jimenez of Lufkin; great-grandsons, Diego, N. Armando, and David Garcia of Lufkin; and great-grandson, Dyllan Moncada of Lufkin.
Mr. Regalado was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ricardo Regalado of Lufkin; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ramon and Elvira Cruz Cortez.
Pallbearers will be Alejandro Garcia, Sara Garcia, Ana Regalado, and Hector Jimenez.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Lufkin.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.