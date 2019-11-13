Teresa Kaye Page
A Visitation for Teresa Kaye Page, 56, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Teresa was born September 12, 1963 at John Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas, the daughter of W. A. “Bill” Page Jr. and Kathy (Eldridge) Page, and died Monday, November 11, 2019 in Lufkin.
Teresa loved her family very much and also loved animals. She enjoyed her time spent cleaning and maintaining Page Cemetery. Teresa always had a smile on her face.
Teresa is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Shannon Page of Hallsville; sister, Cynthia Page Williamson of Houston; niece, McCelvey Page of Hallsville; nephew and wife, Greg and Rachel Williamson of Houston; and great-niece and great-nephew, Braxton and Brayleigh Williamson of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Brianne Williamson; beloved aunt, Marilynn Greene Page; grandparents, W.A. “Buster” Page Sr. and Lou Allie Collier Page, and J.P. Eldridge and Ima Lois Philmon Eldridge.
Memorials may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society, 1102 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
