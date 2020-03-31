Memorial services for Ruth Ann Hollingsworth, 75, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mrs. Hollingsworth was born September 22, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Aubrey Vail and Gracie (Grey) Vail, and died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Hollingsworth was a loving wife, sister, and aunt. She loved her family deeply and always put them first. Mrs. Hollingsworth was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church, a homemaker, and a clerk at Cherry’s Grocery for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother, Thomas Earl Vail of Lufkin: brother -in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Jonnie Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother-in-law, William Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother-in-law Billy Ray Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Joe Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Jerry Hollingsworth of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Mrs. Hollingworth was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Jimmy Vail.
The family would like to give special thanks to Affinity Hospice and the ICU staff at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Health for the special care of our loved one.
Special memorials may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75901 or to the American Heart Association, 7320 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75231.
Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus dates and times could change.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
